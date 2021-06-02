Dr. Alex Vidan shares fatal opioid statistics for 2020

Dr. Alex Vidan of Vidan Family Chiropractic explained that 63.4% of opioid users start because of physical pain.

ST. LOUIS — Nationwide 2020 data will not be available until later this year, but health researchers are predicting at least a 27% jump in fatal overdoses compared to 2019.

This would be the largest single-year percentage increase in the past two decades. Dr. Alex Vidan of Vidan Family Chiropractic explained that 63.4% of opioid users start because of physical pain, and 25% of all opioid prescriptions are given for back pain.

Patients look to chiropractic care to correct the problem rather than to just mask the pain with a prescription. If it is a structural issue, opioids will not correct that problem.

For more information on opioid prescriptions, visit cdc.gov/vitalsigns/opioids.

Vidan Family Chiropractic is located at 2230 S. Brentwood Boulevard. Give them a call at (314) 678-9355 or visit drvidan.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.