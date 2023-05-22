Father discovers new disease gene, sets out on a cure for his son

The story behind Landon’s League Foundation

Example video title will go here for this video

On January 4th, 2017, Lauren and Joe Walsh gave birth to Landon. One day after his birth, an MRI revealed he was born with brain abnormalities. This caused several symptoms such as - development delay, vision impairment, feeding difficulties, seizures, just to name a few.

After an entire year of testing, doctors shared that Landon had a mutated gene, but beyond that, there were no answers.

Joe Walsh, also a medical practitioner, set out to research his son’s mutated gene, identified as CAMSAP - 1. The passionate father connected with doctors who had previously studied the mutation.

After 4 years of fighting for his son, Dr. Walsh made a breakthrough discovery.

Through his studies, he revealed CAMSAP-1 is a ‘disease gene.’ The news caught word of mouth, so much so, that they learned other children in the world suffer from the disease gene.

The news allows researchers to access more grants for funding.