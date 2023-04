Lifestyle expert, Valonda Calloway, shares her some of her favorite finds for the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Spring is finally here! Thursday morning, lifestyle expert Valonda Calloway joined us with some of her favorite finds for the season.

Valonda's Favorite Finds:

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.