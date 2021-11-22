Help & Hope: Feeling grateful for your health

Aviary Recovery Center wants you to remember that you are human

EOLIA, Mo. — While we push through the last couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday, it can feel difficult to remain thankful when being bombarded with endless grocery lists, finding all the best sales, and the stressors of family reunions.

If you or a loved one is also working through addiction recovery, you have even more reason to be thankful, and yet, you may have a harder time generating the gratitude.

Aviary Recovery Center wants you to remember that you are human, and not only are you human, but you are a human who is carrying heavy burdens and working through the difficult task of addiction recovery.

If you cannot feel grateful for your health right now, try to find other parts of your life to be thankful for, and do it for your health.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

