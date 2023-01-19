Fennel Cooking Studio's gourmet salad recipe

ST. LOUIS — Fennel Cooking Studio is a teaching kitchen and community space offering cooking classes, dinner parties, private events, and more, all with the goal of getting folks excited about food. Fennel is opening a brick-and-mortar cooking class studio in Midtown in the spring. This will be the home of their cooking classes and events! Fennel’s cooking classes will be open to everyone from beginners to advanced home cooks. Classes are recreational and focused on building cooking skills and learning about new flavors/cuisines.