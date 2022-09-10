x
Show Me St. Louis

Fenton native, Ryan Delaney, produces new Western movie 'Corsicana' debuting in theaters

A new feature film hits Marcus Ronnie's Cinema this weekend and Fenton native and producer, Ryan Delaney, along with EP, Amber McNutt stopped by Show Me St. Louis.

Fenton, Missouri native Ryan Delaney has produced his second feature film to hit theaters along side Amber McNutt. 

“Corsicana” is based off of a true story around Bass Reeves. Deputy United States Marshal Bass Reeves reunites with his former partner turned fugitive Sam Tanner. Joined by an ex Union Sharpshooter, they are in a race against time as they track Jack Donner and his vicious gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana.

"Corsicana" the movie premieres this Saturday, September 10 at 6PM at Marcus Ronnie's Cinema. Red carpet begins at 5:30PM.

Grab tickets here.

Check out a trailer of Corsicana here. And learn more about the movie here.

