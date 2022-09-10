Fenton native, Ryan Delaney, produces new Western movie 'Corsicana' debuting in theaters

Fenton, Missouri native Ryan Delaney has produced his second feature film to hit theaters along side Amber McNutt.
“Corsicana” is based off of a true story around Bass Reeves. Deputy United States Marshal Bass Reeves reunites with his former partner turned fugitive Sam Tanner. Joined by an ex Union Sharpshooter, they are in a race against time as they track Jack Donner and his vicious gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana.
"Corsicana" the movie premieres this Saturday, September 10 at 6PM at Marcus Ronnie's Cinema. Red carpet begins at 5:30PM.
Grab tickets here.