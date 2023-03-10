FestAbility holds the 5th annual event in St. Louis to celebrate disability inclusion, awareness and empowerment in the community

ST. LOUIS — FestAbility is a nonprofit organization that celebrates the disability community through education, empowerment, and unity. They unite the disability community annually to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law on July 26th, 1990.

The event will be at the Missouri History Museum and the Dwight Davis Tennis Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on October 7th. Ali Stroker, a Tony Award-winning disabled theater actress and singer, is headlining the event with singing and an open Q&A. Other fun activities include food trucks, participatory adaptive sports demonstrations, disability-related vendors, children’s book readings with therapy dogs, and the DisAbility Project will present Aja La Starr performing her children’s book, “Rock What You Got” and will give away free copies.