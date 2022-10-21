Financial Friday: Money Matters with Vantage Credit Union

Vantage offers free financial programs to help students and adults learn to make wise money choices.

ST. LOUIS — Making wise decisions when handling money doesn't necessarily come naturally, and that's where Vantage Credit Union steps in to save the day.

Vantage offers free financial programs to help both you and your younger ones handle those finances.

Money Matters is a free financial literacy program offered by Vantage Credit Union to the St. Louis Metro area for the past 25 years. They provide in-person presentation for schools and community groups, in addition to online resources for teacher and even employers.

For further information, reach via email, Educate@vcu.com, or visit vcu.com/education.

