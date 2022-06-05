Financial wellness with Together Credit Union

Malik Wilson recently spoke with Chief Operating Officer, Tom Kraus over at Together Credit Union for tips.

Together Credit Union has really put an emphasis on financial wellness. What does that mean?

Financial wellbeing means having financial security and financial freedom of choice in the present and future. More specifically, having financial wellbeing is when you:

Have control over day-to-day, month-to-month finances

Have the capacity to absorb a financial shock

Are on track to meet your financial goals

Have the financial freedom to make the choices that allow you to enjoy life

How does Together Credit Union help viewers become financially well?

Together Credit Union’s comprehensive financial wellness efforts included online resources, in-person and virtual workshops and seminars, as well as community and school-based programs.

Nearly 250 hours in programming were offered in 2021, impacting 245 youth and 1,325 adults. They are hoping to increase that this year.

Together Credit Union has a partnership with Zogo, a financial education app to help individuals ages 13 and older build a better financial future.

Currently, Zogo offers over 400 financial literacy micro-lessons in 20+ different categories. These real-world personal finance scenarios help users earn points (referred to as pineapples within the app) by completing modules, which can be redeemed for gift cards to their favorite stores. (Starbucks, Amazon, Apple, Target, and more!)

How else can you access Zogo?

Download Zogo from your app store

Use access code TOGETHER

Select your preferred Gift Card Reward

Begin earning pineapples by completing modules and daily objectives

What else is going on at Together Credit Union?

Together Credit Union recently broke ground on a new branch in St. Peters to assist members living in the area with their financial needs. They hope their new branch also serves as a resource for residents seeking advice or support for complex financial matters.

