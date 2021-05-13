Find out what problem many people in St. Louis face related to diabetes

Dr. Akinwande from MINT tell us why the rate of diabetes in Missouri keeps rising.

ST. LOUIS — The rate of diabetes in Missouri keeps rising, and so are the complications of diabetes. Dr. Goke Akinwande from the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy, or MINT, is here to talk about a specific complication that is becoming a huge problem in the St. Louis area.

Dr. Akinwande explains that the rate of diabetes goes hand in hand with the rate of obesity going up. He goes on to say that people don’t often talk about the complications that diabetes can cause as it relates to leg pain.

Diabetes causes narrowing in the arteries in your legs, and Dr. Akinwande says that this causes poor circulation which leads to symptoms such as leg pain, tingling, and numbness. He goes on to explain that this problem can get worse over time and eventually sores can develop in your leg.

Dr. Akinwande clarifies that diabetes itself does not cause the leg wounds, but it causes the narrowing in the blood vessels in the leg which does not allow enough blood flow to the foot. So, when sores develop from the skin breaking down on the foot, they can get infected. When the sores get infected, this is sometimes when the hospital recommends amputation.

At MINT, Dr. Akinwande is a minimally invasive specialist. To help treats sores on the foot from diabetes and narrowed arteries, they will go in with a pinhole incision and try to open the blood vessel back up with a laser. They can also use a balloon to open up the blood vessel. Patients go home the same day, and a lot of limbs can be saved this way.

For more information go to mintstl.com or call 314-255-2204. They have 3 locations; one in Creve Coeur, one in St. Louis City, and one in Farmington.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.