x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Find summertime treats for your pets at Treats Unleashed

Merrick BBQ Cans are 2 for $5 all month long. Try all 4 flavors for just $10 and add a slice of apple pie for pets to make it a Picnic Pack.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed is the natural place for pets. It’s a one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats and cakes, quality dog and cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more.

Right now, you can pick up a very special summer treat for your pet at Treats Unleashed.

Merrick BBQ Cans are 2 for $5 all month long. Try all 4 flavors for just $10 and add a slice of apple pie for pets to make it a Picnic Pack. 

Treats Unleashed has 13 St. Louis area locations. For more information, visit treats-unleashed.com

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY. 

Related Articles