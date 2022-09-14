Find your perfect fit at New Balance St. Louis

Mary gets fitted for the perfect sneaker at New Balance in Richmond Heights.

Welcome to New Balance of Richmond Heights.

“One thing you will get at New Balance St. Louis is our care and concern, your feet our business you get a partnership,” Kurt Brown, President of Brown Enterprises.

The popular shoe store is one of three in the area that focuses of giving you the best shoe possible.

"New Balance is more than a shoe store, it's an occupational retail, so whether you are a mom, worker, executive, we have the shoes for you," said Brown.

Kurt Brown's family has been the shoe business since 1950. The New Balance stores are locally owned and operated and it shows! The attention to detail is one you cannot find anywhere else.

New Balance offers 3D foot scans. You can see your feet from top to bottom - to the arches, all for the perfect fit.

“Your feet will change throughout your life so it is important anytime you find something new, you get measured, fitted, and you certainly cannot do that on a computer,” explained Brown.