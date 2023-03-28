Finding joy in the darkness: Foundation hosts Art Therapy for dementia patients and their caregivers

The Bev Roy Hope Foundation and the Foundry Art Centre unite to provide a safe space for people experiencing early memory loss

ST. LOUIS — It is a moment of sunshine that came from darkness.

“Through the peer groups, I learned how to dig below the surface and find those moments of joy,” says Shelly Roy, Founder of the Bev Roy Hope Foundation.

Five years ago, Shelly Roy lost her mother to Alzheimer’s. During her mom’s battle with the disease, Roy found herself reaching out to support groups. So, following her passing, she decided to create the Bev Roy Hope Foundation in her mother’s honor. The foundation allows Bev's positive outlook, love for others, and giving spirit to live on. While the foundation offers a variety of programs, perhaps one of their most notable is the memory cafe.

“A place to come and just be yourself, and we do not talk about the diagnosis or the treatment, we do not talk about what is on the calendar,” says Roy. “We come and do art and music and express ourselves.”

The program provides social engagement in a relaxed and safe environment. People experiencing early stages of memory loss and their caregivers, are treated to interactive programming such as music and of course, art.

Hosted by the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles, a local resident artist, plans a project for the participants. This week’s artist, Lydia Crespo, chose a coloring sheet. She shares that working with your hands can be soothing -- a step away from reality.

Something that Roxanne Botic and her husband look forward to.

“For us, coming here is everything, whenever we are in this area my husband always says are we going to see our friends, are we going to the foundry?” says Roxanne Botic, Participant and Caregiver.

The husband and wife duo joined the group in 2019.

“It is a good safe place just to be ourselves, and not have to make any explanations just to be comfortable with one another,” says Botic.

Every week, Roxanne sees not only the power of the art, but also the power of the community, too. Sharing the positive impact of these friendships that have helped both her and her husband because it goes beyond the coloring pages.

“You cannot tell who is the one with the memory loss and who is the caregiver, or family member, they become on equal platform, and it is something in front of them, it is immediate then they are talking it is amazing,” says Hilda Andres, Director of the Foundry Art Center.

For these caregivers and their loved ones, it is proof that even in the darkness, you can find the sun.