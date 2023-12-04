Finding nutritious, healthy foods on the go

Innovating the healthy quick-service concept, FRESH - Healthy Café specializes in smoothies, fresh squeezed juices, and nutritious meals such as wraps, protein packed salads, hot-pressed paninis, superfood filled power bowls, and more.
Wednesday morning, owner Rick Hetzel and Director of Operations, James Powell, joined Mary in studio to share some of their delectable dishes. The duo explains their menu offers options for all dietary needs such as gluten free, vegan and dairy free. They also offer a variety of plant based protein. Customers can pop in or take advantage of their catering for all types of events such as luncheons, sports teams and meetings.
Hetzel and Powell shared a Peanut Butter Ball bite that viewers can make at home with just a few ingredients. Take a look!
Learn more at http://www.freshclayton.com/. Visit them at Fresh Healthy Café – Clayton/St Louis, Missouri.