Finishing touches ahead of Festivities: Crews prep Kiener Plaza for annual Festival of Lights

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - The finishing touches are being made in Kiener Plaza ahead of the annual Ameren Festival of Lights.

For the 75th year, The Salvation Army will light its tree of lights, kicking off Winterfest on Saturday, November 19th.

The fun begins at 3 pm with local holiday themed performers, vendors, exhibits and plenty of photo ops including Fredbird and live reindeer.