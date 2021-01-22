First National Bank of Waterloo can help plan for your next financial project

First National Bank of Waterloo is a community bank that wants to make sure you are set to meet your next financial goal.

ILLINOIS, USA — First National Bank of Waterloo is a community focused bank. They have 13 locations in 10 different communities throughout the Metro East and South-Central Illinois. President Rick Parks says now is a good time to think about your mortgage lending and business banking options while interest rates remain low.

Rick talks about a few things that can help people focus on financial success in the new year whether you are an individual or a business. First and foremost, Rick recommends involving your banker early in the process, no matter what you are planning for. A good banker has a lot of resources that can help the process and to identify areas you might not have thought of with your project.

First National Bank of Waterloo is a community bank, meaning it may be smaller, but it is fully invested in its community. They can identify with small to medium sized businesses that rely on their community to survive. Their employees also work, play, and live in the community.

Rick explains that the PPP loan program was quite popular in 2020. They helped almost 500 business customers successfully submit and receive approval. First National Bank of Waterloo is excited about the SBA offering another round of PPP and they are ready and eager to help both customers and non-customers with this process.

First National Bank of Waterloo has banking centers is Waterloo, Millstadt, O’Fallon, IL and more. Learn more at fnbwaterloo.bank or stop by any banking center.

