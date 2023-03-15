Fit Body Boot Camp aims for a million steps towards change

Fit Body Boot Camp coaches are trying to raise $10,000 and one million steps per coach is the goal to reach by March 31 to raise awareness to Next Step STL.

Fit Body Bootcamp is pledging to walk one million steps between now and March 31 to stand in solidarity with people in recovery that are looking to better their lives and in turn, the lives of their families and community.

As a culminating event, they will walk from their Fit Body Boot Camp location in Ballwin to their Phoenix A+ Coaching location on The Hill on March 25.

The Next Steps mission is to provide tuition assistance to individuals active in a 12-step recovery program from alcohol or substance abuse who demonstrate financial need and are pursuing an academic or vocational education.