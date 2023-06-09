Fitness coach, Kira Andersen, setting out to raise $3 million for pancreatic cancer research

In honor of her late husband, Kyle, the mom of 3 is joining forces with Pedal the Cause to raise money for cancer research.

ST. LOUIS — Health and Wellness coach, Kira Andersen, is joining Pedal the Cause this year in order to continue to help raise awareness around the need for cancer research funds. Wednesday morning, Andersen joined Mary on Show Me St. Louis and shared that she felt it aligned with her goals of raising $3M dollars to help fund a phase 1 study.

After Kyle received compassionate use of an extremely promising treatment, she knew she had to keep going for not only him, but so many others. Andersen explains that she truly believe if this study had been funded when they submitted for funding from the FDA years ago, her husband would still be here. Unfortunately, it’s incredibly difficult to get research studies funded.

Andersen explains every last dollar goes to the top researches at Siteman Cancer here in STL. Every year they pick 8-10 researchers whom have the most promising studies waiting to be funded!

This year, she started a TEAM KYLE for a multitude of reasons. Pedal the Cause is a 1 day event filled with several options to bike both on a stationary bike or an actual bicycle.

Andersen is hosting a Pedal the Cause training ride this Saturday, September 9th at 10:00am at TruFusion in Clayton. It is FREE and all are welcome. They are asking for a $10 minimum donation to TEAM KYLE.

Learn more on socials by following @theessentialsbykira. Visit TruFusion here.