Show Me St. Charles: Five Acres Animal Shelter

With two locations in St. Charles, Five Acres Animal Shelter is committed to ending pet homelessness, promoting responsible pet ownership, and advocating for animal

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Five Acres has existed at the Pralle Road location for 47years and entered into an agreement with the City of St. Charles to provide care for the animals in the St. Charles City Animal Shelter beginning August 2020. With two locations, Five Acres has been able to expand their care of animals in St. Charles in meaningful and impactful ways.

An essential part of caring for the animals is the reliance on well-trained volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and talents to caring for dogs and cats at Five Acres. Volunteers help in countless ways including grooming, enrichment, shelter maintenance, and other essential needs. Among the many volunteers are several Lindenwood University employees and students who volunteer at both Five Acres locations. In the fall 2020 semester, Lindenwood offered a course for first-year students in partnership with Five Acres Animal Shelter titled ‘Wags, Walks, and Wellness’.

Lindenwood has selected Five Acres Animal Shelter as their partner for the February LindenGiving initiative, a community outreach endeavor supporting local non-profit organizations in the City of St. Charles. Employees and students will spend the month of February collecting items for the shelter and contributing to Five Acres’ most urgent needs.

In addition to Lindenwood’s support in February, Five Acres Animal Shelter will host their annual Spay-ghetti Fundraiser on Friday, February 5 in a virtual format. Spay-ghetti raises funds to support medical care for animals including essential spay and neutering to prevent overpopulation. Spay-ghetti attendees are encouraged to order dinner from their favorite local Italian restaurant, many who are participating in the event with Five Acres. The event will also feature virtual programming, raffle drawings, auction items, and a funniest animal video contest.

As the only no-kill shelter in St. Charles County, Five Acres strives to find the perfect home for all of the animals in their care and relies on the support of the community and volunteers. For more information about Five Acres Animal Shelter and the annual Spay-ghetti Fundraiser, visit https://www.fiveacresanimalshelter.org/

Show Me St Charles - Novellus & Main Street "You can't just do business in a community, you have to be part of the community" Main Street St. Charles comes alive during Christmas! Join us as we visit with Joe Ancmon , friend of Lindenwood University and owner of Novellus, a restaurant offering a novel dining experience in the heart of historic Main Street.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.