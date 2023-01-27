'Five Little Fireflies': An interactive children's book

ST. LOUIS — Looking for that winter activity to do with the kids? Friday morning, author, Sandra Flees joined Mary in studio to share about her book, “Five Little Fireflies.” The picture and counting book includes site words, fun coloring pages, and a popsicle stick puppet craft that can be used along with the story. Flees first started the book after creating the story as a song with her son. Now, children and parents can watch as the story comes to live visually. Flees also operates a children’s early learning site.