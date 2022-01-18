Five Star Center: Helping older adults maintain their independence

The organization helps seniors and adults with disabilities

ST. LOUIS — There are so many great organizations in St. Louis doing good in the community, just like this one.

The Five Star Center is committed to helping older adults maintain their independence by being a trusted community resource.

The organization provides the supports and services to meet the evolving needs of aging citizens and adults with disabilities.

To learn about vaccine support or activities provided by Five Star Center, call (314) 664-1008 or visit 5starcc.org/reopen.

