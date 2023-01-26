ST. LOUIS — Flip That House The Board Game is the new real estate game of the 21st century. The game is competitive, family friendly and educational for both students (grade level 7 and above) and adults of all ages. The game teaches the basic concepts of real estate investing or house flipping. The objective of the game is to become the ultimate flipping mogul by acquiring one million dollars in cash and assets combined, plus using strategies and wit as a savvy real estate investor.
Thursday morning, inventor of Flip That House the Board Game, Gwendolyn Taylor, and Janelle Stowers of Stowers realty Group joined Mary in studio to share more about the game. Taylor explains the board game has grown and is now being used as an educational resource for students. However, adults are learning something, too. On February 24th, the Stowers Realty Group is hosting a Real Estate Investors Workshop. To join the workshop, email Stowers at info@stowersrealtystl.com.