ST. LOUIS — Flip That House The Board Game is the new real estate game of the 21st century. The game is competitive, family friendly and educational for both students (grade level 7 and above) and adults of all ages. The game teaches the basic concepts of real estate investing or house flipping. The objective of the game is to become the ultimate flipping mogul by acquiring one million dollars in cash and assets combined, plus using strategies and wit as a savvy real estate investor.