Alton's Halloween Parade includes a market at Flock & Food Truck Park. Stop by for food, drinks and shopping on Halloween night!

ST. LOUIS — They say Alton Illinois is one of the most haunted towns in America. Which makes it the perfect spot for Halloween festivities!

For over a century, downtown Alton has hosted the annual Halloween Parade on Halloween night.

This year, Flock & Food Truck Park, is hosting a Halloween market full of vendors, food, drinks, live music and fun for the entire family!

The market is from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.