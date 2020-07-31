Take a look inside one family's Opening Day party

One lucky family was able to celebrate the Cardinal's Opening Day in style thanks to their donation to Folds of Honor.

ST. LOUIS — Last week we told you about an auction you can bid on to have the chance to kick-off the St. Louis Cardinals season in your backyard. One generous family placed the winning bid of almost 4-thousand dollars. Here's a look at all the fun they had along with a very special guest.

5 military kids get schooling paid for through Folds of Honor After 20 years of service, Retired Army Ranger Pat Wilkins won't have to worry about paying for his kids' education ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Our military sacrifice so much for our country and we can never repay them. But, Schnucks is coming close with The Folds of Honor program.

If you're heading to get groceries this weekend you can support Folds of Honor by Rounding up at the Register at Schnucks. You have from now until August 11th. You can also text "FOLDS: to (314) 444-5125 to donate.

