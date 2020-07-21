Folds of Honor and Schnucks can bring Opening Day to you!

You can support Folds of Honor and the Cardinals at the same time this season!

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks and Folds of Honor have teamed up to bring Busch Stadium to you! President and COO of Schnucks Dave Peacock and CEO/ Founder of Folds of Honor Lt. Colonel Dan Rooney are here to tell us more.

Cardinals fans are going to love the unique way Schnucks is raising money for Folds of Honor. They have had great success with Round Up at the Register now for a few years, and this continues through August 11th. This year, given the COVID-19 environment and everyone missing sports, Folds of Honor and Schnucks have decided to partner with the St. Louis Cardinals to bring Opening Day to you!

There is an online auction where you can win an opportunity to have Busch Stadium seats brought out to your home, along with a 7x12 foot screen, beer, snacks and more! Cardinal Broadcaster Al Hrabosky will make an appearance as well. You could win this Opening Day experience for you and 10 of your friends this Friday. Enter by going to foh.org/bringingbuschstadiumtoyou.

5 military kids get schooling paid for through Folds of Honor After 20 years of service, Retired Army Ranger Pat Wilkins won't have to worry about paying for his kids' education ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Our military sacrifice so much for our country and we can never repay them. But, Schnucks is coming close with The Folds of Honor program.

Folds of Honor’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of our military men and women who have been killed or disabled by educating their legacy. Folds of Honor started 13 years ago above a garage, and now has awarded over 30,000 scholarships. Dave and Lt. Colonel Dan have been working together for 10 years and have helped each other to succeed.

Again, if you would like to place a bid in the auction, visit foh.org/bringingbuschstadiumtoyou. The online auction will close just before midnight on Wednesday, July 22. Don’t forget, you can Round Up at the Register through August 11 at your local Schnucks, or text FOLDS to 314-444-5125 to donate.

