Folds of Honor announces motorcycle winner!

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — One day a local man was grocery shopping, the next he was the winner of a brand-new Harley Davidson motorcycle! Budweiser and Schnucks teamed up for the contest as part of the third annual Folds of Honor Round Up at the Register campaign.

Joe from Weldon Spring entered the contest along with many others in seven different states, and he won! He also turned over a check to Folds of Honor when he received his bike saying that whenever he receives something, he always gives something back. Budweiser also presented a check to Folds of Honor for $10,000.

This contest was all about honoring veterans, and to enter you had to use the hashtag #ThankAVet. Joe submitted a photo of his dad when he was stationed over in Korea.

Schnucks store, customers raise $850K for families of killed or injured veterans The money raised during the "Round Up at the Register" campaign will provide 170 college scholarships ST. LOUIS - Schnucks' and its customers raised $850,000 for Folds of Honor during the "Round Up at the Register" campaign this summer.

Schnucks most recent Folds of Honor Round Up at the Register campaign raised $850,000 which will provide 170 scholarships to children and spouses of veterans killed or injured in the line of duty. Learn more at FoldsOfHonor.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.