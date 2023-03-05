Foods that play a role in your mental health and impact the structure and function of your brain

This Wellness Wednesday, Jennifer McDaniel of McDaniel Nutrition Therapy joined Mary in the studio to share the impact of foods on your brain. She shares what we eat and drink directly impacts the structure & function of our brain as well as our mood. The good news, is that it’s never too late to support our brain & mental health, and we’re never too old to improve how our brain works.
McDaniel shares the following foods and their benefits:
Omega-3 Fats:
- Omega-3 fats, or the type of fats found in fatty fish like salmon, tuna and trout, are one of the most well-researched nutrients for brain health. Omega-3 fats help our brain cells to talk to each other more effectively, help aid in the growth of brain tissue, and may improve mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.
Colorful Plants:
- All fruits and veggies are good for the brain, but especially those that are dark in color like greens and berries. In one study, individuals who ate a little over one serving/day of leafy greens showed brain abilities of people 11 years younger. A serving of greens is equal to 1/2 cup cooked or one cup raw of vegetables like kale, spinach, collards, and broccoli.
Tea and coffee:
- The caffeine and antioxidants found in tea and coffee have been linked to protect from depression, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.
Vitamin D rich-foods:
- High levels of vitamin d found in the brain are also associated with a stronger memory and slower progression of cognitive decline.
- Getting enough Vitamin D from food is tough, you can find it in fortified foods like milk & orange juice, fatty fish & UV exposed mushrooms.
- It’s really important to have your vitamin D levels checked and many people will need vitamin D supplements.
Learn more about McDaniel Nutrition Therapy by visiting www.mcdanielnutrition.com.