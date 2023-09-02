Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition's 'Cinderella Project' returns

Every young lady deserves to feel like a Cinderella Princess at her Prom. Please help the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition by donating dresses to benefit local teens on Level 1 near Nordstrom.

You can also help by donating store gift cards. Visit the display on Level 1 near Nordstrom: take a donation envelope, purchase a gift card from the marked store and drop it in the slot on the stand. Gift cards will be used to purchase dresses, jewelry, shoes and other prom accessories.