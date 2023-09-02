Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition's 'Cinderella Project' returns

Every young lady deserves to feel like a Cinderella Princess at her Prom. Please help the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition by donating dresses to benefit local teens on Level 1 near Nordstrom.
You can also help by donating store gift cards. Visit the display on Level 1 near Nordstrom: take a donation envelope, purchase a gift card from the marked store and drop it in the slot on the stand. Gift cards will be used to purchase dresses, jewelry, shoes and other prom accessories.
Store gift cards requested include: Bath & Body Works, Claire's, Icing, JCPenney, Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, Soma Intimates and Victoria's Secret.
For more information, visit foster-adopt.org/cinderella-project.