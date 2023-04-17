Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition hosting Bites at the Big Top

Founded in 1989, the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition has emerged as an innovative national leader in foster care reform. Their partnerships and groundbreaking programs make the Coalition the region's most successful recruiter of foster and adoptive families. 98% of families served by the Coalition maintain their foster/adopt status, and 88% of children in crisis remain in their homes with the help of our support programs. Each year, thousands of hours of trainings are provided to foster and adoptive parents and child welfare professionals. However, they cannot help these children without your help.
Monday morning, the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition joined Mary in studio to share about their latest fundraiser, Bites at the Big Top. Enjoy small bites and cocktail samples from dozens of your favorite local spots. And while you’re experiencing St. Louis’s best tasting menu, be amazed by circus performers on the central stage from their partners at Circus Harmony! Proceeds from Bites at the Big Top to towards The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalitions 30 recruitment and retention programs.
Learn more at https://www.foster-adopt.org/bites-at-the-big-top/.