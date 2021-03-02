Find ways that you can support the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition

The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is celebrating long-term partnerships and continued care and support for kids in their community.

ST. LOUIS — Rachel Parrent with Vantage Credit Union is here to tell us that VCU is a proud supporter of the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. VCU has been providing the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition with school supplies for the last 25 years. They encourage everyone in the community to rally with the coalition and find ways that you can get involved to support this great organization.

Natasha is here to tell us more about the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. It strives to create permanency in children’s lives in foster care. The most basic need of any child is a family, so the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is working with the most vulnerable kids to get them placed in a forever home.

Natasha also shares that 2021 is a year of celebrating partnerships. This year celebrates 20 years of partnership with KSDK and A Place to Call Home. This segment features kids that are waiting for adoption, and it has helped to place 464 kids over the years! They have also been able to grant over 52,000 little wishes over the holiday season.

The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is also celebrating their partnership with Vantage Credit Union. They have been a partner for almost 20 years and they have donated, been volunteers, and always supported the back to school extravaganzas. They also now sponsor A Place to Call Home.

In terms of COVID-19, the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition knew from the beginning that their families were going to need more support with kids being out of school. In order to ramp up advocacy, they started the Coalition CareLine. This is accessible by phone or online and families can enter in their most basic needs.

This segment is sponsored by Vantage Credit Union. You can contact the Foster & Adoptive Coalition at 314-367-8373 or online through our website at www.foster-adopt.org, sign up for e-mail to stay in the know or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

