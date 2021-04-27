Foundry Art Centre Enriches St. Charles

The Foundry Art Centre is a creative hub located on the riverfront in St. Charles.

Connecting people with the arts through exhibitions, studio artists, performances, and educational programming, the Foundry Art Centre is a creative hub located on the riverfront in St. Charles.

Foundry Art Centre is a historic structure with a rich history that opened as an interactive and interdisciplinary art center in 2004 and relies on community engagement. The venue houses several exhibits, including MADE at the Foundry, a collaborative partnership with MADE Makerspace. On exhibit in the main gallery, MADE at the Foundry displays work from MADE members and studio artists, with impressive works for the public to enjoy.

Educational programming impacts a wide array of community members, with a special focus on youth in the arts. The Foundry offers a week-long summer program for students, kindergarten through 8th grade, to develop artistic skills and find innovative ways to use art to impact the world.

Foundry Art Centre has partnered with Lindenwood University in many ways, providing students with real experiences in the industry to foster moments of real success as creatives and professionals. From internships to student artists, Lindenwood and the Foundry Art Centre’s mutual relationship enhances the artistic experiences available in St. Charles.

For more information about the Foundry Art Centre, summer programming, and current exhibits, visit foundryartcentre.org.

