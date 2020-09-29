Four Brothers Mead expands space, adds patio and tasting room

Mead was the first alcohol, but people are still discovering it for themselves, and it’s bringing visitors from all over to Festus, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Four Brothers Mead is a unique alcohol made from honey in Festus, Missouri. A lot has changed since the last time Show Me St. Louis featured the business one year ago.

Even during the pandemic, Four Brothers Mead is growing – expanded the space and added a patio, new flavors and more tanks, and opened a tasting room on Main Street in Festus.

Mead was the first alcohol, but people are still discovering it for themselves. And it’s bringing visitors from all over to Festus.

Two brothers by birth plus a brother-in-law, plus a brother in arms equal the four brothers.

The establishment is old-world Viking-themed complete with forged weaponry and shields on the walls.

The brothers are throwing their first Viking Festival on October 3, 2020 called Mead on Main. It will take place from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Four Brothers Mead is located at 124 East Main Street in Festus. For more information, visit fourbrothersmead.com.