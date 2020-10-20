Fourroux Prosthetics puts patients first

Fourroux Prosthetics has a patented process that allows them to fit and fabricate a custom prosthesis in just one day.

OVERLAND, Mo. — Living with a prosthetic can be hard enough, so why live with one that doesn’t fit you properly? Fourroux Prosthetics uses a unique technology to get your fit exactly right. They are new to St. Louis and Eli Walls from Fourroux tells us how excited they are to bring their patient centered care here to the bistate.

Eli starts by saying that Fourroux is here to make people whole. For 65 years they have been devoted to helping those with limb loss and building relationships for life. This is what their approach to patient care is all about. Fourroux Prosthetics has six different clinics across Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and now St. Louis.

Fourroux uses a laser scanning system to capture a 3D image of the patient’s limb, and that image is them modified according to the patient’s needs and custom to their limb. Using this state-of-the-art technology eliminates a lot of the inconsistencies that are associated with more conventional methods such as plaster casting.

From your first visit at Fourroux, it is the start of a journey. When you enter their doors, it is the beginning of a lifelong relationship. You get a tour of the entire facility, you meet the team, and then they listen to you and your concerns.

Fourroux Prosthetics provides free transportation to all of their patients who need it. Each patient has frequent checkups, and they can come in whenever they want. You can find Fourroux Prosthetics at 9665 Page Avenue in Overland, MO. Give them a call at 314-551-2341 or visit fourroux.com.

