Fourroux Prosthetics is making a difference in the lives of amputees

That means it’s making sure they are living life to its fullest, pain-free, and able to enjoy an active lifestyle.

ST. LOUIS — A company here in town is making a difference in the lives of amputees.

That means it’s making sure they are living life to its fullest, pain-free, and able to enjoy an active lifestyle.

Fourroux Prosthetics is located on Page Avenue in St. Louis. It offers free consultations and free transportation to and from the clinic.

For more information, visit fourroux.com or call (314) 551-2341.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.