A new chapter | Fox Sports Midwest becomes Bally Sports Midwest

The regional sports network will still be on the same channel, just with a new look and a new name.

ST. LOUIS — We are just a day away from the Cardinals Home Opener – an unofficial holiday here in St. Louis.

While we did without the home opener last year due to the pandemic, Busch Stadium is welcoming fans tomorrow.

Show Me St. Louis host Courtney Budelman went down to Ballpark Village for a big announcement about where you can watch the game if you are not inside the stadium. She visited the PwC Pennant Building, which is the new home of Bally Sports Midwest, formerly known as Fox Sports Midwest.

The regional sports network will still be on the same channel, just with a new look and a new name.