Live in the Lou: Fox Theatre Presents To Kill A Mockingbird

Associate Producer Mary Thaier gets a behind-the-scenes look into a popular American literature being played out on the main stage.

ST. LOUIS — You’ve read the book, you have probably watch the film, but now you can see the classic American tale on stage.

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has made it’s way to The Fabulous Fox Theatre for its first national tour!

It's a fresh take on the story of Alabama Lawyer, Atticus Finch, tasked with defending Tom Robinson, a Black man, wrongly accused of assaulting a white woman. The reimagined version of To Kill A Mockingbird makes something old, new, again.

Melanie Moore portrays Scout Finch at two different ages. Starting the show as an adult version of Scout questioning the events and court trial surrounding Tom Robinson’s death.

"I'm asking the audience and saying...something doesn't make sense. This is not correct. Something is wrong. What's going on? And so in order to get the answers, we go sort of back in time to real time court trial," Moore explains.

The role of Tom Robinson is played by Yaegel T. Welch.

"It is a heavy role with heavy responsibility. But I feel it's incredibly necessary right now considering the things that are sort of happening in our social climate," Welch says.

The story’s lessons and themes surrounding race, class and morality hold just as much relevance today as when they were written decades ago.

"We get to sort of like revisit those lessons and realize, okay, we've been here before, what are we going to do different? And I think that's why we have to keep telling this story," Welch explains.

Tickets are still available! The show runs through Sunday, March 12, 2023.