Freeburg Community High School is helping to cheer on the weekend

The school's dance and cheer team performed live on the plaza this morning as part of our Tailgate Friday series.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREEBURG, Illinois — We are Freeburg! Show Me St. Louis gave a warm welcome to the Freeburg Community High School this morning live on our Show Me Plaza. The cheer and dance team brought out the Friday energy needed to kickstart the weekend.

It's all part of our Tailgate Friday series. Every Friday through October 27, Show Me St. Louis features a different school to get the full scoop on all the great events happening and even kickstart homecoming celebrations.

Our host Mary Caltrider talked with four seniors on the team about some exciting events the school had going on. For instance, in honor of breast cancer awareness month happening in October, the school will have a volleyball game next Wednesday, where the cheer team will be there to help cheer on their peers. Everyone will be dressed in pink to help show support for those fighting breast cancer and to support the survivors as well.

Mary Caltrider finished off the interview by becoming an honorary cheerleader herself as one of the students taught her one of their classic cheers.

Finally, it's important to showcase school spirit. The cheer and dance team performed their fight song live. You can watch the full performance by clicking on the video above.