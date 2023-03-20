Friends of Kids with Cancer hosting annual ‘Walk with a Friend’

Friends of Kids with Cancer is a local nonprofit providing resources to children and families in St. Louis diagnosed with cancer or blood-related diseases for over 30 years. Walk with a Friend is an annual honor and memorial cancer walk and 5K fundraiser for the St. Louis pediatric cancer community and all those affected by cancer. In addition to the walk and timed 5K, guests enjoy family-friendly activities like bounce houses, face painting, snacks & goodies, games, food trucks, vendor shopping, and more. Monday morning, patient parent, Billy Klug, and cancer survivor, Malorie, joined Mary in studio to share about what this event means to their family.