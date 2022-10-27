Friends of Kids with Cancer's 2022 Fashion Show & Boutique taking place on November 3

Friends of Kids with Cancer is a local nonprofit providing resources to children and families in St. Louis battling cancer or blood-related diseases.

The 2022 Fashion Show & Boutique is a special fundraiser that treats children with cancer and blood-related diseases to the red-carpet lifestyle for a day at The Ritz-Carlton.

This event showcases a journey of hope, allowing survivors and patients to come together as models on the runway feeling strong, beautiful, and confident.

Guests enjoy boutique shopping, gourmet food by The Ritz-Carlton, auction & raffles, and the runway show featuring our patient models.