‘This is Cancer’ shares empowering story in most recent episode

While cancer can be a scary and overwhelming subject, ‘This is Cancer’ aims to leave listeners feeling empowered and supported. It’s a show for anyone who has been touched by cancer. By having honest, raw and informative conversations about cancer on this podcast, they hope to bring listeners hope, resources about prevention and wellness, and education from some of the nation’s leading cancer experts.

‘This is Cancer’ wants listeners to feel welcome and like a part of each conversation. Episodes cover a variety of cancer types and topics with the hope of providing engaging content for a wide audience that includes cancer and noncancer patients alike, those caring for a cancer patient and those interested in health and prevention information.

Episode 2, their most recent episode, comes with an added twist. Sometimes, the best way to deal with a cancer diagnosis is to accept that we can’t always control it. In this episode, ovarian cancer survivor Larissa and Washington University radiation oncologist Lannis Hall, MD, MPH, reflect on their relationship and how they went from former coworkers at Siteman to cancer patient and doctor.