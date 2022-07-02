Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a day of shopping on Main Street St. Charles

There, you will find 2 Simple Sisters Market

ST CHARLES, Mo. — This weekend, gather the girlfriends and consider visiting Main Street St. Charles for a fun event.

There will be shops celebrating Galentine’s Day both Saturday and Sunday.

One of those businesses is 2 Simple Sisters. We have featured them before, but since then, they have grown quite a bit – into a bigger space that is triple the size.

The shop sells natural products made by their owners, along with offering items from other companies, such as home décor.

2 Simple Sisters started because the two wanted cleaner products. So, they worked on creating their own formulas for body and home.

The eye makeup remover is one of their top sellers, as well as bug spray in the summer.

As for the products sold by other companies, they love their natural coffee syrups.

2 Simple Sisters are participating in Galentine’s Day, along with many other stores on Main Street. You will find lots of giveaways going on and fun gift ideas.

Galentine’s Day on Main Street St. Charles is February 12 – 13, 2022. Look for a red heart on the windows to find participating shops. Merchants will be offering in-store specials, drawings, giveaways, and treats.