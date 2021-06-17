Loyal to Local: Gaslight Theater

During the mid-1950s, Gaslight Square was popular for music, poetry, great food, and dancing.

ST. LOUIS — As performance venues begin to open back up, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy the arts.

In today’s Loyal to Local, Show Me St. Louis featured Gaslight Theater as all the exciting things start to take place again.

During the mid-1950s, Gaslight Square, which occupies the area surrounding Olive and Boyle in the Central West End, was popular for music, poetry, great food, and dancing.

William Roth bought two buildings around the area over 15 years ago and completely rehabbed them.

Over 14 years ago, that rehab took place, and the Gaslight Theater was born, along with the St. Louis Actors’ Studio.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a comedy series and a jazz series that would perform on a regular basis. Now, those will be returning.