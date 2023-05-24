Gateway Arch Park Foundation hosting Free yoga class on Kiener Plaza

Awaken your body and bask in the morning sunlight! Wednesday morning, Nicole Coglianese with Citra Fitness & Movement and Camille Brooks with Gateway Arch Park foundation joined Mary in studio to talk about Sunrise Yoga on Kiener Plaza. The series is every Tuesday morning from now until October. Brooks explains the series is free, made possible by Gateway Arch Park Foundation as part of their mission to bring innovative, fun and accessible programs to Gateway Arch National Park and Downtown St. Louis. The community can also enjoy Sunrise Bootcamp