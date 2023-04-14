Gateway Arch Park Foundation is on the Search for B.A.R.K. Superintendent

The public is invited to submit photos of their dog in the nonprofit’s annual B.A.R.K. Ranger Photo Contest, sponsored by Purina.

Example video title will go here for this video

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is on the hunt for the next top dog to become Gateway Arch National Park's official B.A.R.K. Superintendent. The public is invited to submit photos of their dog in the nonprofit’s annual B.A.R.K. Ranger Photo Contest, sponsored by Purina.

The National Park Service's B.A.R.K. Ranger program invites family pets to serve as ambassadors for responsible pet handling at Gateway Arch National Park and other national parks across the country. B.A.R.K. stands for "Bag your pet's waste," "Always leash your pet," "Respect wildlife," and "Know where you can go."

The winning dog will throw out the honorary “First Fetch” at the St. Louis Cardinals’ game on May 6. Along with receiving a prize basket, the winner also will be invited to preside over B.A.R.K. Ranger events throughout the year at Gateway Arch National Park, and, of course, hold their title B.A.R.K. Superintendent for Gateway Arch National Park.

How can people enter their dogs in the contest?

To enter, submit a photo of your furry friend posing in front of the Gateway Arch or the Old Courthouse to photocontest@archpark.org through April 21. Voting will take place on the Foundation’s Facebook page from April 14-21.



The dog with the most votes will be “inducted” on Sunday, April 30, and then will lead a B.A.R.K. Ranger Dog Walk through the Arch grounds. The dog walk begins at 12:30 p.m. and is part of National Park Week at the park.

Taking off from the Visitor Center, furry friends and their humans will enjoy a stroll led by a park ranger and the newly inducted B.A.R.K. Superintendent. All are welcome! Sign your pet up to be a B.A.R.K. Ranger and get some special swag, too!