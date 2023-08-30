Gateway Cup, Missouri's top cycling event, set for Labor Day weekend

ST. LOUIS — The best professional and amateur cyclists in the US are coming to put on a show over Labor Day Weekend! Four full tilt races in four of STL’s coolest neighborhoods.

Each Day features an all day program of racing that includes amateur races, kids races, that builds up t0 the men’s and women’s professional races. Each race showcases “criterium format” racing on one mile+ laps. This Americanized style of racing appeals to both athletes and spectators alike as the peloton speeds by every few minutes, holding lines only inches apart from one another. Spectators can watch the race develop lap after lap and hear commentators announce race strategy as the excitement builds.