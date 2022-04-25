x
Show Me St. Louis

George Mahe stopped by Show Me St. Louis to discuss the April issue of St. Louis Magazine

The April issue of St. Louis magazine is basically a food lover's guide for the area.

George Mahe, Dining Editor from St. Louis Magazine stopped by Show Me St. Louis to discuss the issue and share some great local businesses.

Featured in the segment:

Tower Grove Farmers' Market (Tower Grove):

Parker's Table (Richmond Heights): tangerine olives, Ortiz glass-jarred tuna from Spain, tomato oregano crackers, candied chestnuts, preserved lemons, Rose d’ Enfer (a steal at $12)

Citizen Kane's Marketplace (Kirkwood): ribeye steak, BBQ shrimp, brandy peppercorn sauce.

The Foundry Bakery (Maryland Heights): Berry trio walnut bread.

For more information, visit stlmag.com.