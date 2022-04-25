George Mahe stopped by Show Me St. Louis to discuss the April issue of St. Louis Magazine

George Mahe, Dining Editor from St. Louis Magazine stopped by Show Me St. Louis to discuss the issue and share some great local businesses.
Featured in the segment:
- Baby carrots from Marshall Family Farms
- Raspberry beer jelly from Larder & Cupboard
- Hummus’ from Mylk & Hummus, including this week’s weekly special hummus using radishes from a TGFM vendor.
- Fresh flowers from Iron Hill
- Monte Cristo sandwich from Field to Fire, griddled to order
- Jon Blanco Fleur de Lis t-shirt and hat from Jon Blanco
Parker's Table (Richmond Heights): tangerine olives, Ortiz glass-jarred tuna from Spain, tomato oregano crackers, candied chestnuts, preserved lemons, Rose d’ Enfer (a steal at $12)
Citizen Kane's Marketplace (Kirkwood): ribeye steak, BBQ shrimp, brandy peppercorn sauce.
The Foundry Bakery (Maryland Heights): Berry trio walnut bread.
For more information, visit stlmag.com.