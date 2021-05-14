Get a holistic approach to pain management with Interventional Pain Institute

Interventional Pain Institute can help relieve your pain with minimally invasive procedures.

ST. LOUIS — Living in pain is disruptive and affects our everyday life. Interventional Pain Institute helps patients get their lives back. Dr. Ramis Gheith is back to tell us more.

Dr. Gheith starts by explaining that the Interventional Pain Institute has been part of the St. Louis community for over a decade now. They provide a holistic approach to pain management that ranges from physical therapy all the way to interventional treatments and minimally invasive surgeries and procedures.

Dr. Gheith says that the therapy and technology has improved dramatically over the last decade. It has been very successful in helping their patients get back to their normal day to day activities.

If the first step therapies would fail, this is where minimally invasive spinal surgical techniques come in. Dr. Gheith says that process is right up their alley as that is what they do at the Interventional Pain Institute. They help patients to become more functional by reducing the amount of stenosis they have and they can also help to provide a spinal cord stimulator therapy among other things.

There are three Interventional Pain Institute locations; Festus, Chesterfield, and Bridgeton, Missouri. Learn more at manageyourpainnow.com or call 636-933-2243.

