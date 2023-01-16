Get organized with healthy meal prep options from 'Clean Eatz'

ST. LOUIS — Located at 12456 Tesson Ferry Rd., Clean Eatz in St. Louis is a healthy food restaurant that offers a variety of delicious and affordable options. Owner of Clean Eatz, Bret Kelly, joined Mary in studio to share some of their meal prep services. In addition to frozen foods, the business offers a dine-in cafe menu including burgers, wraps, flatbreads, meltz, build your own bowls, smoothies and more.

They also provide a weekly meal plan service, with a new menu going live on the website every Tuesday. You simply place your online order, pick up your meals at Clean Eatz in St. Louis, take them home, and then just heat and eat. Most meals are under 500 calories and cost as low as $6.52 per meal.