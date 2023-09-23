Get ready for the Old Newsboys Children’s Charity 5th Annual Pony Up for Kids Polo Match

For those wondering what to wear to the polo match, we have you covered from head to toe.

DEFIANCE, Mo. — The 5th Annual Old Newsboys Polo Match will feature an exciting game between Team Avison Young Commercial Real Estate vs. Team Royal Banks of Missouri!

There are ticket options for everyone. Sit in the all-inclusive VIP tent VIP tent for an afternoon of fun that includes lunch from Sugarfire, open bar, adult snow cones, caricature artists, live music, silent auction and more!

All proceeds go to the Old Newsboys Children's Charity - benefiting thousands of at-risk children in the St. Louis area.

It's taking place on Saturday, September 23, from noon to 6pm.

Guests are encouraged to wear creative hats and vie for the title (and bragging rights) of Top Topper!

The Old Newsboys Campaign for Kids is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of St. Louis area children's charities since 1957. The mission is to ensure every child in the St Louis area has an equal opportunity to live a healthy, educated life.

The Old Newsboys Charity Polo Match is taking place at the August Busch Polo Club. It's located at 4020 Benne Road in Defiance, MO 63341.

Grab tickets here.