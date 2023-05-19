Get a taste of Italy at home with Pizza Politano

Pizza Politano provides the most authentic, artisanal, and unparalleled Neapolitan pizza experience outside of Naples, Italy.

ST. LOUIS — Are you looking for some authentic Italian pizza? Pizza Politano makes it their mission to provide make the most authentic Neapolitan pizza experience as accessible as possible.

Friday morning, executive chef Henry Matus joined Mary Caltrider in the Show Me Kitchen to put that to the test.

Each pizza includes dough fermented for at least 48 to 72 hours, a sauce made from imported Italian tomatoes, unique toppings, and various infused oils that are brushed on the crust.

Pizza Politano hosts private events, restaurant pop-ups, and corporate or community catering events of all sizes across St. Louis so that you can have fresh pizza wherever you are.

The company also hosts a Napoli Pizza Night every Sunday at The Vandy, located at 1301 S. Vandeventer. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP via Eventbrite.